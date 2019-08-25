Centris Federal Credit Union Hires Fitzgerald, Svec and Thompson, Promotes Cornay Tate Fitzgerald Kevin Svec Shelley Thompson Melissa Cornay Centris Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the hiring of Tate Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer; Kevin Svec, Executive Vice President, Commercial Lending; Shelley Thompson, Mortgage Service Representative and the promotion of Melissa Cornay, Assistant Vice President, Strategic Risk Management. Fitzgerald has over 30 years of local banking experience and will lead Technology Services at Centris. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President, Bank Technology and Operations for Mutual of Omaha Bank. Prior to working at Mutual of Omaha Bank, he was Chief Administrative Officer at American National Bank where his responsibilities included Information Technology, HR, Retail Banking, Deposit and Loan Operations as well as Facilities. Fitzgerald's past experiences also includes Executive Vice President of National Mortgage Banking at Bank of the West and Director of Information Technology at Commercial Federal Bank. He is a graduate of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota and America's Community Bankers National School of Banking at Fairfield University. Fitzgerald's community involvement includes his service on the boards of Christian Urban Education Services (CUES) Fund, Madonna School & Community Based Services, Nebraska Methodist College (former Chairman) and Archbishop's Dinner for Education. Svec has over 26 years of banking experience. Prior to joining Centris, Svec was a business banking team leader/Senior Vice President for American National Bank. During his 22-year tenure there, he held several senior level positions including Market President, overseeing the banking activities for nine locations. He has vast experience in branch management, mortgage and business lending. In his role at Centris, Svec will lead Commercial Banking. Svec served on the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education, Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors, and Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He currently serves as the President of the Gretna Area Development Corporation and is a member of the Gretna Days Foundation. Thompson joins the Centris mortgage team with 12 years of local banking experience working as a collector, personal banker and mortgage lender. Recognized as a top performer in previous roles, Thompson brings her mortgage expertise to the new Centris branch near 194h & Harrison. She is a graduate of Bellevue University and an active member of Downtown Rotary Club, Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce, Peak Pathways Tips Group and Omaha Street School. Cornay started at Centris in 2015 as the Risk and Internal Control Manager and most recently served as Director, Strategic Risk Management. Prior to Centris, she worked nearly 5 years in the Advisory practice at Deloitte. With her promotion to Assistant Vice President, Cornay will continue to lead her team in compliance, risk management, vendor management, among other responsibilities. In the past two years, Cornay has taken on additional functions including fraud and information security. Cornay is a graduate of the University of South Dakota with B.B.A in Accounting and a Master of Professional Accountancy degree. She also holds a Certified Public Accounting (CPA) designation. She is a Teammates Mentor and has participated in many other community service activities. Centris Federal Credit Union, founded in 1934, is Nebraska's largest federally chartered community credit union. Centris serves Douglas, Sarpy, Lincoln, McPherson and Pottawattamie counties and has 14 offices located in Omaha, Grand Island, North Platte and Tryon, Nebraska and Council Bluffs, Iowa. Our mission is to be a trusted life-long financial partner. Visit our Web site at www.centrisfcu.org
