Celebrity Staff Announces the Promotion of Jason Randazzo
Celebrity Staff, a leading provider of staffing and recruitment solutions, announces the promotion of Jason Randazzo to the position of branch manager. The firm, which specializes in the administrative, management, and legal fields, serves the Midwest and surrounding regions with offices located in Omaha, Lincoln, Des Moines, and Kansas City. Celebrity Staff is an affiliate of C&A Industries, Inc.
In his role, Randazzo will be responsible for business and staff development as well as the overall office operations of Celebrity Staff Lincoln.
Randazzo began his career with Celebrity in 2014 and has held roles of account manager, senior account manager, and most recently, recruiting manager. Prior to joining Celebrity, he held management and leadership positions in the retail and mortgage industries.
"Jason has earned this promotion by demonstrating his ability to build relationships with our customer base throughout Nebraska as well as with our internal employees," said Patty North, general manager, Celebrity Staff.
Randazzo is a member of the Human Resource Association of the Midlands (HRAM); earned the 2017 President's Club Award, recognized by C&A Industries, Inc. for outstanding performance; and has served as a mentor to new employees.
