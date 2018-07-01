CCS Presentation Systems
Zach Potter Ryan Richards Martin McHenry
CCS Presentation Systems recently promoted Zach Potter to Director of Sales. Potter joined CCS four years ago. Prior to this appointment, he served as account manager for corporate accounts in Omaha, Nebraska.
In his new role as Director of Sales, Potter will work closely with the sales team to coordinate efforts in new client development and client services.
"Zach has proven to be an excellent role model and demonstrates the positive attitude required to motivate our sales team. His leadership will allow us to continue a positive growth path into the future. Zach is also well respected by our client base with his focus on providing a great customer service experience." Said Ed Pullen, President of CCS Presentation Systems.
CCS Presentation Systems is proud to announce the hiring of Ryan Richards as Account Executive. Richards has over 14 years of experience in the low voltage special systems field. Richards holds a degree in Audio and Recording Technology. Richards's role will involve working with existing CCS clients while also working to expand the CCS brand in Nebraska and Iowa.
"CCS is very excited to add someone like Ryan to our sales staff as he brings a lot of experience and knowledge to the CCS Team. Ryan will allow the CCS Team to continue to grow towards our future goals." Said Zach Potter, Director of Sales CCS Presentation Systems.
CCS Presentation Systems is proud to announce the hiring of Martin McHenry as Project Specialist. McHenry brings 22 years of Audio and Visual experience to the CCS Team. McHenry's role will involve design, engineering, and project management in professional audio visual integration projects. McHenry holds a certified Technology Specialist Certification and AMX and Extron Control systems programming Certifications. McHenry will work from the CCS Lincoln office and serve our Lincoln client base.
"Martin has been a long trusted associate for many years and we are excited to have his skills and experience dedicated to our clients on a full time basis." Said Ed Pullen, President of CCS Presentation Systems.
About CCS Presentation Systems
CCS is one of the largest audio solutions providers in the United States. CCS offers design, engineering, installation, training, and servicing for audio video systems. CCS services the corporate, government, and the education community with offices throughout the United States.
