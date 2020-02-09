Carlson & Burnett, LLP Matthew S. McKeever "T.W." Huntington, Jr. The law firm of Carlson & Burnett, LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Matthew S. McKeever as a partner and Terrence Wayne "T.W." Huntington, Jr. as an associate. Both attorneys will be working out of the firm's West Omaha office. Matt grew up in Norfolk, Nebraska and earned his B.A. with honors from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993. He then moved to New York, where he earned his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School in 1996. Matt began his trial practice in New York City with a focus on civil and commercial litigation. Following his return to Nebraska in 1999, Matt continued to build his practice, developing expertise in complex commercial litigation, real estate litigation, creditors' rights, insolvent estates and probate litigation. He also has experience helping clients navigate the emerging area of blockchain technology. Matt will be working as the lead litigator on Carlson & Burnett's estate litigation and contested guardianship cases. Matt is engaged in the community through Maplewood United Methodist Church and the Omaha West Rotary Club. T.W. grew up in Omaha and attended Creighton Prep High School. He received his B.S. in Business Administration from Creighton University in 2006. After college, T.W. worked for four years in business and finance before entering Creighton Law School. He graduated from Creighton University School of Law in 2013 and began his legal career working at a prominent Omaha bank as a Trust Officer responsible for administering trusts and estates. He also expanded his tax and business background working for a national law firm in their corporate tax group before joining Carlson & Burnett. As a member of the firm's estate planning team, T.W. will work closely with clients on asset preservation strategies, estate planning and estate administration matters. The attorneys at Carlson & Burnett, LLP are committed to serving clients across a range of practice areas, including estate planning, personal injury, criminal defense and family law. With sixteen attorneys and offices in West Omaha and downtown, Carlson & Burnett, LLP strives to be a "friend of the family," providing expertise and empathy to help our clients reach their goals and meet life's challenges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.