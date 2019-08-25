Boys Town is pleased to announce the promotion of Barb Vollmer to Executive Vice President of Youth Care. Barb has more than 30 years of experience at Boys Town, beginning her career as a Family-Teacher and serving in a variety of positions, including Crisis Counselor, Clinical Director, Director of Internal Program Audit and Vice President of Strategy and Youth Care Administration. Most recently, Barb was the Senior Vice President of Governance and Strategy, where she led the development and implementation of Boys Town's national strategic plan, worked with the National Board of Trustees and oversaw all governance functions. "Barb's knowledge and expertise gives her the ability to lead the Youth Care area into the future while maintaining the quality and effectiveness of Boys Town's programs," said Rod Kempkes, Chief Operating Officer. "She has been dedicated to the mission since she first started at Boys Town 30 years ago. She is passionate about the work Boys Town does and always keeps the needs of children, families and patients first." In her new role, Barb will provide strategic and tactical direction over Youth Care. She will lead Youth Care in developing programs, projects and business plans that focus on mission success, leadership, regulatory compliance and community relationship building.
Tags
Load comments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.