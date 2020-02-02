Boys Town National Research Hospital Welcomes aNew Physician Janice L. McAllister, M.D., board certified pediatric neurologist, joins the growing Boys Town Pediatric Neuroscience team on February 3, 2020. She comes to Boys Town Hospital from Children's Hospital in Omaha. She specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of problems of the brain and nervous system in children. She received her medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City, IA and completed her pediatric residency at University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, TX, and completed a fellowship in child neurology at the University of Chicago Hospital in Chicago, IL. Dr. McAllister is located at Boys Town Pacific Street Clinic located at 14080 Boys Town Hospital Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.