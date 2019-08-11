Boys Town Pediatrics Welcomes New Pediatrician Monica Kelly, M.D., pediatrician, joined Boys Town Pediatrics on August 5, 2019. She received her medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine. Dr. Kelly completed a pediatrics residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Creighton University Medical Center. She is located at Boys Town Pediatrics - Pacific Street Clinic, 14080 Hospital Road on Boys Town Campus.
