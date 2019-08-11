Boys Town Pediatrics

Boys Town Pediatrics Welcomes New Pediatrician Monica Kelly, M.D., pediatrician, joined Boys Town Pediatrics on August 5, 2019. She received her medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine. Dr. Kelly completed a pediatrics residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Creighton University Medical Center. She is located at Boys Town Pediatrics - Pacific Street Clinic, 14080 Hospital Road on Boys Town Campus.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription