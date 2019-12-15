Boys Town Pediatric Gastroenterology

Rose Pauley, APRN-NP, Awarded Excellence in Nursing Practice Award Boys Town Pediatric Gastroenterology's Rose Pauley, APRN-NP, was awarded the first-ever Excellence in Nursing Practice Award by the Association for Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition Nurses at the Annual Conference in Chicago, IL. The award recognizes a nurse who is a member of the association and provides high quality care to patients, models professionalism, assists colleagues, actively guides and assists with clinical work and research, and has promoted or expanded the role of nursing in gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition. Boys Town National Research Hospital congratulates Rose Pauley for her much-deserved Excellence in Nursing Practice Award!

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription