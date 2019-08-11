Boys Town National Research Hospital Welcomes Pediatric Rheumatologist Adam Reinhardt, M.D., board certified pediatric rheuma-tologist, joined Boys Town National Research Hospital on August 8, 2019. He will be the only pediatric rheumatologist in Nebraska. Dr. Reinhardt has received nine UNMC student and resident teaching awards for his commitment to teaching, mentoring and advancing medical education, including the Pediatric Residency Training Program's Lifetime Distinguished Medical Education Award, the Hirschmann Prize for Teaching Excellence and the Hobart E. Wiltse Excellence in Medical Education Award. Dr. Reinhardt received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and completed his pediatric residency at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Dr. Reinhardt completed a pediatric rheumatology residency at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is located at Boys Town National Research Hospital on Boys Town campus at 14040 Boys Town Hospital Rd.
