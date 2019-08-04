Boys Town National Research Hospital

Pediatric Epileptologist Joins Boys Town National Research Hospital Hannah Klein, M.D., Ph.D., fellowship trained pediatric epileptologist joined Boys Town National Research Hospital on August 1, 2019. She is the only pediatric epileptologist in Nebraska. Her expertise helps to fill a community need for specialized care for children with epilepsy across our state and in our neighboring communities. Dr. Klein received her medical degree from Harvard University Medical School, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and completed her adult neurology residency and child neurology fellowship at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. She completed an epilepsy fellowship at the University of Colorado-Children's Hospital. She sees patients at Boys Town National Research Hospital, 14040 Boys Town Hospital Rd, on Boys Town campus.

