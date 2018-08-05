Boys Town National Research Hospital

Boys Town National Research

Hospital

Chelsie Tellman

Boys Town Pediatrics Welcomes New Physician

Chelsie Tellman, M.D., joined Boys Town Pediatrics on August 1, 2018. She received her medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed her pediatric residency through the Joint Pediatric Residency Program with UNMC-CUMC-Children's Hospital & Medical Center. Dr. Tellman is caring for patients at Boys Town Medical Campus - Pacific Street Clinic located at 14080 Boys Town Hospital Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription