Boys Town National Research Hospital Welcomes Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Heather Spain, M.D., Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, joined Boys Town National Research Hospital on August 1, 2019. She received her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and completed her psychiatry residency at Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina. In addition, Dr. Spain completed a child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship at Creighton Univer-sity/University of Nebraska Medical Center. She is located at the Pacific Street clinic at Boys Town National Research Hospital, on Boys Town campus at 14092 Boys Town Hospital Rd.
