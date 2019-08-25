Boys Town National Research Hospital Welcomes New Pediatric Anesthesiologists Jane Kugler, M.D. Cynthia Ferris, M.D. Jane Kugler, M.D., and Cynthia Ferris, M.D., joined Boys Town National Research Hospital in August. Dr. Kugler received her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE, and completed her pediatric and anesthesiology residencies at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA. Dr. Ferris received her medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine. She completed her anesthesiology residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT, and her pediatric internship at University of Nebraska Medical Center/Creighton University.
