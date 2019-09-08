Boys Town National Research Hospital Welcomes Pediatric Neurologist Shaguna Mathur, M.D., pediatric neurologist, joined Boys Town National Research Hospital on August 28, 2019. Dr. Mathur specializes in pediatric neurogenetics. She received her medical degree from American University of Integrative Sciences - Sint Eustatius School of Medicine, Sint Maarten. She completed her pediatric residency at Mount Sinai Hospital, Chicago, IL and her child neurology residency at Boston Children's Hospital - Harvard Medical Program, Boston, MA. Dr. Mathur is located at Boys Town National Research Hospital on Boys Town campus at 14040 Boys Town Hospital Rd.
