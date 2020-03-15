Boys Town National Research Hospital Boys Town National Research Hospital salutes Dr. Mohan Mysore, critical care physician, on receiving the 2020 Barry A. Shapiro Memorial Award for Excellence in Critical Care Management from the Society of Critical Care Medicine. The award honored Dr. Mysore for his significant contributions to the practice of pediatric critical care including his work in creating the pediatric advanced care unit at Boys Town National Research Hospital. The six-bed Advanced Care Unit has cared for more than 150 critically ill children since opening in June 2019.
