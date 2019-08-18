Boys Town National Research Hospital

Boys Town National Research Hospital Welcomes Pediatric Neurosurgeon Linden Fornoff, M.D., pediatric neurosurgeon, joined Boys Town National Research Hospital on August 15, 2019. She received her medical degree and completed her residency in neurosurgery from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. In addition, Dr. Fornoff finished a fellowship in pediatric neurosurgery at Stanford University, Stanford, California. She is located at Boys Town National Research Hospital on Boys Town campus at 14040 Boys Town Hospital Rd.

