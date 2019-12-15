Boys Town Hospital Expands Downtown Location and Services The Boys Town National Research Hospital Downtown Medical Campus has been serving patients and families since 1977. In 2019, the hospital invested more than $5 million in renovations to provide more convenient access to care and vital clinical services for the east Omaha area and expand its leading research in childhood communication disorders. Services at the 30th and California facility are expanding to include Boys Town Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and SPARK, the new Boys Town Pediatric Weight Management Clinic. In addition, Boys Town Pediatrics appointments are now available seven days a week. The downtown hospital will continue to provide care for patients and families with the Hearing and Balance Center, Internal Medicine, Pediatric Speech-Language Therapy, Pediatric Opthamology and Ear, Nose & Throat Clinics.
