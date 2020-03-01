Borsheims Promotes Stuifbergen to Manager Borsheims has promoted Jaci Stuifbergen to Marketing Manager. In her new role, she will manage Borsheims' marketing department, strategies, programs and campaigns, including the store's year-long celebration in 2020 to commemorate its 150th anniversary. Stuifbergen started at Borsheims as a Marketing and Event Specialist in 2012 before being promoted to Senior Marketing and Event Specialist in 2018. In her new role as Marketing Manager, she will guide the store's print and catalog production, digital advertising and social media, and various marketing events including Berkshire Hathaway shareholders weekend and Borsheims 150th anniversary celebration. A graduate of the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, Stuifbergen also is a former President of the Omaha chapter of the American Marketing Association and a graduate of ICAN's Defining Leadership Program. She lives in Omaha with her husband, two children, and two dogs. Borsheims Fine Jewelry and Gifts is one of the nation's largest independent jewelry stores and a proud member of the Berkshire Hathaway family. With an international clientele spanning 50 states and six continents, Borsheims continues to operate with the vision that has guided the company for 150 years: "We are privileged to share in the special moments in our customers' lives. We will treat this opportunity with the respect and importance it deserves by providing exceptional service."
Tags
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.
If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.
If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
To start a new subscription, click Get Started to join Subscriber Plus.
If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.