Erin Limas Awarded Borsheims' Ike It Award An employee who has played a key role in Borsheims development over the past three decades was named this year's recipient of Borsheims' prestigious Ike It Award. Erin Limas, current Chief Financial Officer at Borsheims, was presented the award at the company's holiday party after being nominated and selected by her coworkers. The award is named for long-time Borsheims owner Ike Friedman and honors Ike's legacy of customer service, commitment, hard work, loyalty, and dedication. Erin started at Borsheims in 1987 as an accountant and earned various accounting management promotions through the years. Erin has been the project leader on many of the company's biggest growth projects. She implemented the store's first retail management system used to track and sell inventory, managed lease negotiations and large-scale remodel projects, launched the first website and, this year, led the way on selecting and implementing a new software system for the organization. As Chief Financial Officer, a role she has held since 1996, Erin is known for her intensity, enthusiasm, insight, and humor and is always willing to pitch in wherever she is needed. She is a true team player, upholding Borsheims' mission of celebrating customers' special moments. Borsheims President & CEO Karen Goracke says Erin has played a critical role at Borsheims over the past 32 years. "Erin's undying passion, dedication, and loyalty to Borsheims combined with her knowledge and business acumen have helped to guide us," said Goracke. "Erin is always looking to the future and makes sure the rest of us are, too. She exemplifies everything the Ike It Award stands for." The Ike It Award was started at Borsheims in 1992, just a year after Ike Friedman's death. The award is a tribute to Ike's legacy, honoring someone who demonstrates exceptional customer service, a willingness to help, and an enthusiasm for Borsheims. Borsheims Fine Jewelry and Gifts is one of the nation's largest independent jewelry stores and a proud member of the Berkshire Hathaway family. With an international clientele spanning 50 states and six continents, Borsheims is celebrating its 150th year in business this year and continues to operate with the company's longtime vision: "We are privileged to share in the special moments in our customers' lives. We will treat each opportunity with the respect and importance it deserves by providing exceptional service."
