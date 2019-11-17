Borsheims Fine Jewelry and Gifts

Borsheims Hires, Promotes Managers Andy Brabec Adam Craig Marti Stephens As it prepares to celebrate 150 years in business, Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts is making changes and additions to its management. The store has combined its Marketing and eCommerce departments into one and promoted Andy Brabec to oversee the new team as Director of Marketing and eCommerce. The store also promoted Marti Stephens to Shop Assistant Manager and hired Adam Craig as Borsheims new Facilities Manager. Andy Brabec has been with Borsheims three years as its Director of eCommerce, helping Borsheims to double its online revenue in that time. With his 12 years of experience in marketing management, Brabec was a natural fit for the new role of Director of Marketing & eCommerce. The change in structure at Borsheims will allow the Marketing and eCommerce departments to work together on the store's strategy of ensuring all customers have the same signature Borsheims experience whether they shop online or instore. Prior to joining Borsheims, Brabec held a number of marketing and communication positions throughout the Omaha area. He is a graduate of Doane University and lives in Omaha with his wife and son. Adam Craig comes to Borsheims from The Boeing Company in St. Louis. As the Facilities Manager, he will oversee the functionality, comfort, safety, and efficiency of the Borsheims building. Craig is a graduate of Lewis and Clark Community College and volunteers his time at a food bank and the walk to end prostate cancer. He recently moved to Omaha with his fianc�e and their two dogs. Marti Stephens has been promoted to the Shop Assistant Manager at Borsheims, where she will help to oversee the jewelry shop, including appraisals, custom work, and repairs. She has held several different positions within the shop at Borsheims, most recently as Shop Support Supervisor. Stephens has her Graduate Gemologist degree from the Gemological Institute of America and a degree in Jewelry Design from the Fashion Institute of Technology. She lives in Omaha with her husband and two children. Borsheims Fine Jewelry and Gifts is one of the nation's largest independent jewelry stores and a proud member of the Berkshire Hathaway family. With an international clientele spanning 50 states and six continents, Borsheims continues to operate with the vision that has guided the company for more than a century: "We are privileged to share in the special moments in our customers' lives. We will treat this opportunity with the respect and importance it deserves." The store will celebrate 150 years in business in 2020.
