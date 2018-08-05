Blue Cross and Blue Shiled of Nebraska

Blue Cross and Blue Shield
of Nebraska
Tim McGill
Tim McGill joining Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska as chief sales and marketing officer
Timothy M. McGill has been named chief sales and marketing officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska (BCBSNE). McGill will lead the sales, account management and marketing areas of the company, and comes to BCBSNE with a wealth of experience.
"Health care is in a state of transformation," said Dale Mackel, BCBSNE executive vice president. "Tim brings industry knowledge and experience, along with a strong strategic aptitude, to lead Blue Cross and help our members navigate the changing landscape."
"I am very excited to join the team at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska," McGill said. "I look forward to working with an extremely talented team of people, who are dedicated to our Nebraska customers, providers and brokers."
McGill has 37 years' experience in employee benefits. He most recently was the national sales manager for Viverae/SimplyWell, where he was responsible for sales in a seven-state area. He has also held senior leadership roles in sales and marketing at Colonial Life Insurance Company and Mutual of Omaha.
McGill is active in the industry and community, currently serving as a member of the Nebraska Association of Health Underwriters and a mentor in the TeamMates mentoring program. He is also a former member of the Group Life Insurance Market Research Association committee, as well as a past board member and president of the Fontenelle Nature Association, Colorado Group Insurance Association, a local Toastmasters club and the International Society of Certified Employee Benefit Specialists.
McGill holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He lives in Omaha and has been married to his wife Joan for 36 years. They have three daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.