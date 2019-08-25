Pate Hired at Bell Bank Mike Pate has been hired as SVP/correspondent banking business development officer at Bell Bank. Pate will work from his home office in Omaha, Neb. In his new position, Pate will source loan participation and bank stock loans in Nebraska. Originally from Omaha, Pate attended University of Nebraska at Omaha, ABA Commercial Lending School and Colorado Graduate School of Banking and has been in the banking field for 44 years. Pate lives in Omaha. He and his wife, Shari, have one daughter and two grandchildren. Bell Bank, headquartered in Fargo, N.D., is one of the nation's largest privately held banks, with assets totaling more than $6 billion. Through its correspondent banking department, Bell does business with more than 1,000 banks in 16 states, providing commercial and agriculture participation loans, bank stock and ownership loans, bank building financing, and business and personal loans for bankers.
