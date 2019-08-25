Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Robert L. Kardell Baird Holm LLP is pleased to welcome Robert L. Kardell (Bob) to the firm. His practice focuses on technology-based risk management solutions, technology and cyber threat prevention, remediation and response, and fraud prevention and investigation. Bob has more than 22 years of experience working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Special Agent, Supervisory Special Agent, Supervisory Senior Resident Agent, Special Agent, Program Coordinator for Public Corruption, Complex Financial Crime, Healthcare Fraud, and Domestic Terrorism. Bob has also worked as a computer forensics examiner and accounting forensics investigator. He has testified numerous times as a fact witness, was designated as a computer expert witness in a $300,000,000 civil case, and drafted expert reports for both accounting and computer-related investigations. Bob has been a member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners and the Heartland ACFE for 12 years. During that time, he has served as a director and a member of the editorial advisory committee for the ACFE's Fraud Magazine. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA); Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP); Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF); Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE); and AccessData Certified Examiner (ACE). "Bob is a great addition to the firm's Privacy & Data Protection practice group," said Baird Holm Managing Partner, Richard E. Putnam. "He brings extensive knowledge from his years working for the FBI, and our clients will immediately reap the benefits of his experience in the critical areas of privacy fraud and cyber threat prevention." About Baird Holm LLP Baird Holm LLP's integrated team of 90 attorneys, licensed in 23 states, is committed to connecting each of its valued clients to the positive outcomes they seek. With extensive and diverse expertise, Baird Holm leverages each attorney's skills to respond efficiently to its clients' local, regional, national and international legal needs. Founded in 1873, Baird Holm proudly represents public and private companies, individuals, private funds and other investors, financial institutions, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Learn more at www.bairdholm.com.
Tags
Load comments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.