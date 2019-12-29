Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Jeremy C. Hollembeak Baird Holm LLP is pleased to welcome Jeremy C. Hollembeak to the firm. Jeremy concentrates his practice on creditors' rights, bankruptcy and commercial disputes. He regularly manages all aspects of debt restructuring and claims monetization for his clients, including advising them on distressed investment opportunities, conflicts and ambiguities in contracts, and efficient litigation and collection strategies. He has extensive experience representing financial institutions, activist hedge funds, credit agents, bond trustees, individual creditors, unsecured creditors' committees, private equity sponsors, and other strategic parties in debtor-creditor and inter-creditor/priority disputes in state and federal courts. He has also worked with judgment creditors and litigation funders to design and implement asset-tracing and enforcement campaigns against recalcitrant debtors. Prior to joining Baird Holm, Jeremy practiced in New York City for thirteen years, including five years at global litigation boutique Kobre & Kim LLP, and eight years in the Financial Restructuring Group at Milbank LLP. Notwithstanding his relocation to Omaha to be closer to family, Jeremy continues to represent clients and practice before courts in New York. "Jeremy is a valuable and strategic addition to the Firm," said Baird Holm Managing Partner, Richard E. Putnam. "His experience in assisting clients with all forms of commercial transactions and disputes complements our existing team of creditor's rights and trial lawyers." Learn more at bairdholm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.