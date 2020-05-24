Baird Holm LLP

Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Lee E. Greenwald Baird Holm LLP is pleased to welcome Lee E. Greenwald to the firm. Lee's practice focuses on commercial real estate and renewable energy. He routinely represents clients in the development, financing, acquisition, and sale of real property, and commercial lease negotiations and title review. Lee also represents investors, developers, and lenders in various phases of renewable wind energy projects. Prior to joining the firm, Lee practiced in civil litigation, where he represented clients in trial courts across the state of Nebraska and in front of the Nebraska Court of Appeals. Lee has a broad range of legal experience including business law, municipal law, estate planning, and probate practice areas. "Lee will be a valuable asset as part of our diverse and expanding Real Estate Group," said Baird Holm Managing Partner, Richard E. Putnam. "He brings extensive experience that will immediately benefit our clients."

