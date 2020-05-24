Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Lee E. Greenwald Baird Holm LLP is pleased to welcome Lee E. Greenwald to the firm. Lee's practice focuses on commercial real estate and renewable energy. He routinely represents clients in the development, financing, acquisition, and sale of real property, and commercial lease negotiations and title review. Lee also represents investors, developers, and lenders in various phases of renewable wind energy projects. Prior to joining the firm, Lee practiced in civil litigation, where he represented clients in trial courts across the state of Nebraska and in front of the Nebraska Court of Appeals. Lee has a broad range of legal experience including business law, municipal law, estate planning, and probate practice areas. "Lee will be a valuable asset as part of our diverse and expanding Real Estate Group," said Baird Holm Managing Partner, Richard E. Putnam. "He brings extensive experience that will immediately benefit our clients."
Tags
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Most Popular
Promotions
promotion
These local bars, restaurants and establishments are open and ready to serve you, your family and friends.
promotion
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.