Baird Holm LLP Announces Five New Partners Nick Buda Leigh Campbell Joyce AriAnna Goldstein Kara Stockdale Kevin Tracy Baird Holm LLP is proud to announce that Nicholas A. Buda, Leigh Campbell Joyce, AriAnna C. Goldstein, Kara E. Stockdale and Kevin P. Tracy have been promoted to Partners with the Firm. Nick Buda's practice primarily consists of commercial litigation in the areas of creditors' rights, business and corporate transactions, and contract disputes. He routinely assists lending and financial institutions work out problematic loans and collect overdue commercial accounts. Leigh Campbell Joyce focuses her practice on all areas of employment litigation. Leigh defends employers in a wide range of workplace claims including employment discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, breach of contract, and disability actions. AriAnna Goldstein's practice focuses on intellectual property and technology law, with an emphasis on patent law. As a registered patent attorney, Ari works with her clients, who range from start-up ventures to established companies, to determine the best and most comprehensive way to protect their intellectual property. Kara Stockdale assists employers in various industries with respect to labor and employment matters, including workplace safety, personnel policies and decisions, equal opportunity, discrimination claims, and employment-based immigration. Kevin Tracy's practice focuses on corporate transactions and general commercial matters. He counsels business owners and executives at all stages on their business cycle, from matters related to initial entity formation and capitalization to the drafting and negotiation of agreements related to the acquisition, divestiture, and merger of businesses. "Our Partnership just got better. Nick, Leigh, Ari, Kara and Kevin are valuable additions," said Baird Holm LLP Managing Partner Richard E. Putnam. "Each of them brings unique skillsets to their respective practice groups, and each of them possesses the character and integrity necessary to become a Baird Holm partner." About Baird Holm LLP Baird Holm LLP's integrated team of 93 attorneys, licensed in 20 states, is committed to connecting each of its valued clients to the positive outcomes they seek. With extensive and diverse expertise, Baird Holm leverages each attorney's skills to respond efficiently to its clients' local, regional, national and international legal needs. Founded in 1873, Baird Holm proudly represents public and private companies, individuals, private funds and other investors, financial institutions, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Learn more at www.bairdholm.com
