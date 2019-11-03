Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Four New Associates to the Firm Addison E. Fairchild Adam M. Ripp Natalie M. Williams Kate R. Wunderlich Baird Holm LLP is pleased to welcome Addison E. Fairchild, Adam M. Ripp, Natalie M. Williams and Kate R. Wunderlich to the firm. Addison E. Fairchild's practice encompasses all areas of commercial real estate and energy law. Addison received her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she also obtained a certificate in Public Policy Analysis. She attended the University of Nebraska College of Law, where she graduated with distinction. There, she was also a senior member of Moot Court Board; a teaching assistant for Legal Analysis, Writing, and Research; and she completed a concentrated study in litigation. Adam M. Ripp's practice focuses on corporate transactions and general corporate matters. Adam graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law with high distinction in 2019. While in law school, he was inducted into the Order of the Coif, served as the Symposium Editor for the Iowa Law Review, and tutored his peers in legal writing as part of the Writing Resource Center. He earned Dean's Awards for Academic Excellence in Legal Writing I and Immigration Law. Adam received his Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Spanish from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2016. Natalie M. Williams focuses on all aspects of commercial real estate, including leasing, purchases, sales, and financing. Natalie received her Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from Creighton University School of Law, where she served as the Senior Lead Articles Editor of the Creighton Law Review. She received a CALI Excellence for the Future award in Contracts I, Constitutional Law II, Property II, Professional Responsibility, Commercial Law, and Environmental Law. Natalie graduated from Iowa State University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations. Kate (Katie) R. Wunderlich's practice focuses on federal and state tax planning issues, tax exempt matters, corporate transactions, and estate planning. Katie graduated from the University of Notre Dame School of Law in 2019, magna cum laude. While in law school, she was a Dean's Circle Fellow, a distinction awarded to the top 10 percent of the Class of 2019. Katie received the Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Program of Study in Business Law for her graduating class, as well as Faculty Awards for Excellence in Contracts, Corporate Governance, Trusts & Estates and International Taxation. "We are thrilled to welcome these four talented attorneys to the Firm," said Baird Holm LLP Managing Partner, Richard E. Putnam. "The energy they bring to their respective practice areas is an immediate asset to their colleagues and our clients. We are excited to watch them grow as they launch their careers," said Putnam. About Baird Holm LLP Baird Holm LLP's integrated team of 93 attorneys, licensed in 20 states, is committed to connecting each of its valued clients to the positive outcomes they seek. With extensive and diverse expertise, Baird Holm leverages each attorney's skills to respond efficiently to its clients' local, regional, national and international legal needs. Founded in 1873, Baird Holm proudly represents public and private companies, individuals, private funds and other investors, financial institutions, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Learn more at www.bairdholm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.