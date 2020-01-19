Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Michael J. Roccaforte Baird Holm LLP is pleased to welcome Michael J. Roccaforte to thefirm. Mike focuses his practice on employment litigation. He defends employers against all types of employment claims, including discrimination, wrongful termination, retaliation, wage and hour, employment torts, and workers' compensation claims. Mike also represents employers in non-compete, trade secret, and fiduciary litigation matters. Mike graduated from Yale Law School in 2016, where he was editor-in-chief of the Yale Journal of Law & the Humanities. Prior to law school he graduated with highest distinction from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2013, earning bachelor's degrees in political science and classical languages. Before joining the firm, Mike served as a law clerk for the Hon. Jerome Holmes of the U.S. Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017-18, and for the Hon. Fernando Olguin of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in 2018-19. Prior to clerking for the federal courts, he worked for a litigation boutique firm in Washington, D.C., representing clients in complex antitrust and telecommunications matters. "We are very fortunate to have Mike join the Firm. He is a valuable addition to Baird Holm's Labor & Employment practice group," said Baird Holm Managing Partner, Richard E. Putnam. "His contributions will further solidify an important cornerstone of our Firm." About Baird Holm LLP Baird Holm LLP's integrated team of 93 attorneys, licensed in 23 states, is committed to connecting each of its valued clients to the positive outcomes they seek. With extensive and diverse expertise, Baird Holm leverages each attorney's skills to respond efficiently to its clients' local, regional, national and international legal needs. Founded in 1873, Baird Holm proudly represents public and private companies, individuals, private funds and other investors, financial institutions, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Learn more at www.bairdholm.com.
