Matt Jetter Joins Arbor Bank as Vice President, Commercial Lending Arbor Bank, a community bank and leading commercial lender with locations across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa, is pleased to announce the hiring of Matt Jetter as Vice President, Commercial Lending. Mr. Jetter will join the fast-growing Arbor Bank commercial team in the Omaha metro area. Mr. Jetter brings nearly two decades of experience in commercial lending and business banking services. Mr. Jetter will be an invaluable leader in the area's increasingly competitive C&I Lending marketplace. An Omaha native, Matt Jetter currently serves on the board of CASA for Douglas County and has served as a member of the AKSARBEN Floor Committee. He also volunteers regularly with the Food Bank for the Heartland and remains actively involved in our community. Arbor Bank is excited for what the future holds as it continues to grow, with a new Vice President, Commercial Lending and a growing footprint in the Omaha commercial lending arena. About Arbor Bank Arbor Bank has proudly served Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa since 1865. With full-service locations in Omaha, NE; Elkhorn, NE; Nebraska City, NE; Oakland, IA; and Sidney, IA; Arbor Bank is committed to providing uncompromised service and customized solutions to help individuals, families, businesses, and our local communities grow to their fullest potential. www.arborbanking.com
