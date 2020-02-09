Arbor Bank

Arbor Bank Announces Debi Dodson, CRIS, CAWC; as Account Executive - Commercial Insurance Arbor Bank, a community bank with locations across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa, is pleased to announce the naming of Debi Dodson, CRIS, CAWC; as Account Executive, Commercial Insurance. Ms. Dodson will assist in growing Arbor Bank's burgeoning commercial insurance area. Ms. Dodson has over 7 years of commercial insurance experience, working mostly with mid-sized commercial Accounts; primarily assessing risks within the construction and commercial real estate fields. Ms. Dodson's prior management experience in the retail sector serves her well in quickly identifying and addressing client needs. Ms. Dodson currently holds two professional designations: CRIS - Construction Risk Insurance Specialist and CAWC - Certified Authority on Workers Compensation. She is currently working towards obtaining the additional designation CIC - Certified Insurance Counselor. Debi Dodson is also an active member of the Independent Insurance Agents of Omaha and is serving her first term on their Board of Directors. Arbor Bank continues to grow its insurance footprint, with a new Commercial Insurance Account Executive and an ongoing commitment to service in our communities.

