Arbor Bank

Arbor Bank Announces Jeremiah Gudding, CIC; as President, Commercial Insurance Arbor Bank, a community bank with locations across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa, is pleased to announce the naming of Jeremiah Gudding, CIC; as President of Commercial Insurance. Mr. Gudding will lead the Arbor Bank Commercial Insurance team as Arbor Bank continues its growing footprint in the commercial insurance sector. Mr. Gudding brings over 18 years of experience in management, sales, underwriting, and claims. Honing his experience working for a fortune 100 insurance company, Mr. Gudding has also served as the Marketing Director for an industry trade association and as a sales and leadership coach for a national insurance consulting firm. Jeremiah Gudding, CIC actively consults on industry trends and advances that impact property and casualty agents. Mr. Gudding is a graduate of Kansas State University and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Relations. Arbor Bank welcomes its newest President of Commercial Insurance as we continue to grow our commercial insurance business.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started