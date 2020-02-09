Arbor Bank Announces Jeremiah Gudding, CIC; as President, Commercial Insurance Arbor Bank, a community bank with locations across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa, is pleased to announce the naming of Jeremiah Gudding, CIC; as President of Commercial Insurance. Mr. Gudding will lead the Arbor Bank Commercial Insurance team as Arbor Bank continues its growing footprint in the commercial insurance sector. Mr. Gudding brings over 18 years of experience in management, sales, underwriting, and claims. Honing his experience working for a fortune 100 insurance company, Mr. Gudding has also served as the Marketing Director for an industry trade association and as a sales and leadership coach for a national insurance consulting firm. Jeremiah Gudding, CIC actively consults on industry trends and advances that impact property and casualty agents. Mr. Gudding is a graduate of Kansas State University and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Relations. Arbor Bank welcomes its newest President of Commercial Insurance as we continue to grow our commercial insurance business.
