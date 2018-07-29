Aon
Sarah M. Podany
Aon, a leading global professional services firm, recently announced the appointment of Sarah M. Podany as a health and benefits account executive in the Omaha office. In this role, Podany is responsible for assisting clients with developing and implementing health care strategy and design. Prior to this role, Podany served as director of human resources and organization development at LRS Healthcare. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska and her Masters of Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.