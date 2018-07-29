Aon
Jerome Rewloinski
Aon, a leading global professional services firm, recently announced the appointment of Jerome Rewolinski as a health and benefits account executive in the Omaha office. In this role, Rewolinski is responsible for assisting clients with developing and implementing health care strategy and design. His background includes 25 years of industry experience with a focus on underwriting and client management. Prior to this role, Rewolinski served as director of account management at United Healthcare. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Bellevue University, holds his insurance license and several designations from professional organizations.
