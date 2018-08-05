Aon Risk Services Central, Inc
Elisabeth K. Diesing
Aon, a leading global professional services firm, recently announced the promotion of Elisabeth K. "Lisa" Diesing to a health and benefits account executive in the Omaha office. In this role, Diesing is responsible for assisting clients with developing and implementing health care strategy and design. Prior to this role, Diesing served as a health and benefits senior account specialist for Aon. She earned two Bachelor of Arts degrees from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. Diesing has earned the Certified Employee Benefit Specialist (CEBS), Compensation Management Specialist (CMS) and Group Benefits Associate (GBA) designations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.