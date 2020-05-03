Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.

Michael Quinn, Rodney Williams, Michael Wincek & Chris Knust Achieve Circle of Success Recognition at Ameriprise Financial Michael Quinn Rodney Williams Michael Wincek Chris Knust Michael Quinn and Rodney Williams, Private Wealth Advisors with Williams Quinn Petersen & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial, Michael Wincek, Financial Advisor, Managing Director with Wincek Casteel Financial Strategies, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial and Chris Knust, Branch Manager/Managing Director with Ameriprise Financial in Omaha, NE, have qualified for the company's Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement in 2020. To earn this achievement, Quinn, Williams, Wincek and Knust established themselves as among the company's top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction. They each have twenty years or more of experience in the financial services industry. As part of a Private Wealth Advisory practice, Quinn and Williams, and as a Managing Director, Wincek and Knust, respectively, provide financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information please contact Michael Quinn, Rodney Williams, Michael Wincek or Chris Knust at 402-391-5400 or visit their Ameriprise Financial office at 15858 West Dodge Road, Suite 110 in Omaha, NE. About Ameriprise Financial At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and outstanding asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com or ameripriseadvisors.com/Michael.R.Quinn; ameripriseadvisors.com/Rodney.D.Williams: ameripriseadvisors.com/Michael.Wincek; or ameripriseadvisors.com/C.Knust.
