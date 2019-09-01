American National Bank Brian Andersen American National Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Brian Andersen to the role of Director, Commercial Real Estate. In this new position, Brian will lead all of Commercial Real Estate, including Healthcare and Agricultural Banking. Since joining American National Bank in 2008, he has had a key role in shaping the Commercial Real Estate strategy and effectiveness both as a skilled banker and a respected team leader. Mr. Andersen is an alumnus of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin Madison and has more than 19 years of banking experience. Brian currently serves as Treasurer on the board of the Nebraska Housing Developers Association. He has also served on the Lincoln and Omaha chapter boards of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. "Brian has been a vital contributor to the success of our commercial banking group for more than a decade by leveraging his experience and expertise to provide invaluable service to our clients. In recent years, Brian has evolved into one of our most effective and trusted leaders. We look forward to continued success from our commercial real estate team under Brian's vision and leadership." Jason L. Hansen, President, American National Bank. About American National Bank American National Bank is the second largest locally owned bank based on deposits in the Omaha/Council Bluffs market area. With $3.8 billion in assets and greater than 575 employees, it operates 30 full-service offices in Nebraska and Iowa, and 7 locations in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, operating under Western Bank, a Division of American National Bank. American National Bank also has loan production offices in Kansas and Texas. For more information, visit www.american.bank.
Tags
Load comments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.