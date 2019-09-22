American National Bank Welcomes Ben Bemis as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Team Lead American National Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Ben Bemis as a Senior Vice President leading a dynamic and actively growing Commercial & Industrial Banking sales team. Ben and his team are creating partnerships with new and existing clients, as well as building commercial loan and deposit business. Mr. Bemis received his Bachelors of Science degree in Finance from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse. In Ben's more than 14 years of progressive and increasingly successful experience in the financial industry, he has been responsible for substantial growth in established, new and emerging markets. He has also served as a trusted expert and advisor to clients and colleagues in areas such as capital and treasury structuring, economic conditions and financial innovation. Ben currently serves as part of the Floor Committee for the Knights of Aksarben and is a board member of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. "We are excited to welcome Ben to the Commercial Banking team. Under Ben's leadership and expertise, we will continue to help businesses thrive throughout the region by providing innovative banking products and services. His significant banking experience in the commercial sector, together with his involvement in the community, will be invaluable to the bank and our clients." Jason Hansen, President, American National Bank. About American National Bank American National Bank is the second largest locally owned bank based on deposits in the Omaha/Council Bluffs market area. With $3.8 billion in assets and greater than 575 employees, it operates 30 full-service offices in Nebraska and Iowa, and 7 locations in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, operating under Western Bank, a Division of American National Bank. American National Bank also has loan production offices in Kansas and Texas. For more information, visit www.american.bank.
