American National Bank David R. Ridder Promoted to Executive Vice President American National Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of David R. Ridder to Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer. Mr. Ridder joined American National Bank as a seasoned Commercial Banker in 2007. Since then he has progressed through a variety of management positions leading a commercial banking team and an Omaha-based market. In 2017, David became Chief Credit Officer of American National Bank, managing multiple teams and further developing the objectives, policies, procedures and risk analysis of the bank's credit portfolio. Mr. Ridder is a graduate of Midland University, with a BSBA degree in Management and Marketing, and of the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado. He is the past Board Chair of OneWorld Community Health Center, currently serving on the Finance Committee. He is also a member of the Finance Committee for Concordia Lutheran Schools of Omaha. Mr. Ridder has held leadership roles in numerous other volunteer organizations and is currently active in the Youth Ministry at Love Church Omaha. "Dave has become one of the most respected leaders in our organization. He is a strong, collaborative manager both within his department and cross functionally throughout our bank system. We look forward to his continued success." Wende Kotouc, Executive Co-Chair, American National Bank. About American National Bank American National Bank is the second largest locally owned bank based on deposits in the Omaha/Council Bluffs market area. With $3.8 billion in assets and greater than 575 employees, it operates 30 full-service offices in Nebraska and Iowa, and 7 locations in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, operating under Western Bank, a Division of American National Bank. American National Bank also has loan production offices in Kansas and Texas. For more information, visit www. american.bank.
