Stephanie Gould Promoted to Chief Communications & Talent Officer & Executive Vice President American National Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Stephanie Gould to the role of Chief Communications & Talent Officer & Executive Vice President. In this position, Stephanie is responsible for ensuring that all communication and people-related practices reflect American National Bank's commitment to client service, continual growth and community impact. Ms. Gould holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she studied Advertising, Marketing and Communications. She also holds a Master of Science degree in Business Leadership from Clarkson College. Prior to joining ANB in 2017 as SVP of Talent & Organizational Development, Stephanie was the VP of HR at Midland University, and led both HR and quality improvement for OneWorld Community Health Centers. Her career has roots in strategic planning, as well as organizational and business development in prior roles held at Nebraska Medicine and National Research Corporation in Lincoln, NE. Stephanie is active in the community currently as a member of the Urban League of Nebraska Board, leader in The Women's Fund Circles Program and member of Leadership Omaha. "Effective communication is critical to how we meet and exceed the complex and evolving needs of our current and prospective clients. It is also how we align teams towards success internally. This new role will help ensure that we all stay focused and aligned." Wende Kotouc, Executive Co-Chairman, American National Bank. About American National Bank American National Bank is the second largest locally-owned bank based on deposits in the Omaha/Council Bluffs market area. With $3.8 billion in assets and greater than 575 employees, it operates 30 full-service offices in Nebraska and Iowa, and 7 locations in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, operating under Western Bank, a Division of American National Bank. American National Bank also has loan production offices in Kansas and Texas. For more information, visit www.american.bank.
