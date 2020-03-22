American Concrete Institute Nebraska's Chapter of the American Concrete Institute (ACI) elected their 2019 Officers and Board of Directors at their annual meeting on January 31, 2020. The American Concrete Institute is a nonprofit technical and educational society that is one of the world's leading authorities on concrete technology. 2020 Officers & Board of Directors of the Nebraska Chapter of ACI: Officers: Tom Trumble, President, Olsson; Bryan Kratky, President Elect, Lamp Rynearson; Joing Hu, Vice President, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Tyler Jensen, Secretary, Ash Grove Cement Company; Michael Willman, Treasurer, WR Grace; Kyle Poff, Past-President, Kearney Concrete Company; Jereme Montgomery, Executive Secretary, Stephens & Smith Construction. Board Members: Paul Kostal, Beatrice Concrete; Cal Splattstoeser, Nebraska Department of Transportation; Shawn Wentworth, Enterprise Precast; Bob Matlock, Thiele Geotech, Inc.; Keegan Nelson, Martin Marietta, Mark Flott, OPPD For more information on ACI or the Nebraska Chapter, please see the associated websites www.acinebraska.org & www.concrete.org
