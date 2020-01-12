AIA Nebraska The American Institute of Architects, Nebraska Chapter, announces the election of their 2020 Board of Directors. President, Michael Sinclair, AIA, Schemmer; President-Elect, Dan Grasso, AIA, Sinclair Hille Architects; Secretary, Michael Alley, AIA, Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture; Treasurer, Matthew DeBoer, AIA, HDR; Directors: Troy Keilig, AIA, CMBA Architects; Greg Galbreath, AIA, RDG Planning & Design; Associate Directors: Emily Roesler, Associate AIA, DLR Group, Trevor Watson, Associate AIA, Archi + Etc. and Past President, Vanessa Schutte, AIA, DLR Group. The American Institute of Architects is the voice of the architectural profession and the resource for its members in service to society. www.aiane.org
