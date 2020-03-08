AGC Nebraska Chapter Announces 2020 Board of Directors The new board was elected February 11th, 2020 at the Lincoln Embassy Suites. Officers: President Tom Crockett, Hawkins Construction Co. (Omaha) President-Elect Ron Hall, Knife River Midwest, LLC (Sioux City, IA) Vice President Tyler Chicoine, Garcia-Chicoine Enterprises, Inc. (Milford) Treasurer Curt Hartter, Universal Surety (Lincoln) Board of Directors: Julie Budnick, Werner Construction Co. (Hastings) Matt Fatka, Highway Signing, Inc. (Council Bluffs, IA) Scott Gerrard, SEMA Construction (Centennial, CO) Justin Grusing, Dustrol, Inc. (Lincoln) Jason Henderson, Green Thumb (Lincoln) Courtney Jacobsen, M.E. Collins Contracting Co. (Wahoo) Jason Muhle, KEA Constructors (Milford) Dave Neill, Paulsen, Inc. (Cozad) Steve Peck, Simon Contractors (North Platte) Steve Samuelson, Constructors, Inc. (Lincoln) Jim Van Kirk, Van Kirk Brothers Contracting (Sutton) Sean Vontz, Vontz Paving, Inc. (Hastings) Shane Wegner, Midlands Contracting, Inc. (Kearney).
