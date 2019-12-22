Ag Processing Inc a cooperative (AGP) Announces Retirement, Promotion Steve Johnson Greg Cassalia Steve Johnson, Vice President Information Systems, is retiring at the end of 2019. Johnson has been with AGP since 1993. He held positions of Systems Analyst, Manager of Systems and Programming, and Director of Systems and Programming before his promotion to Vice President Information Systems in 2016. Prior to joining AGP, Johnson worked for Central States Insurance Company for nine years and Mutual Protective/Medico Life for eight years as a Programmer Analyst. Greg Cassalia will be promoted to Vice President Information Systems, effective January 1, 2020. Cassalia joined AGP earlier this year as Senior Director Information Systems. He has over 25 years of varied work and leadership experience in Information Systems and Technology. Prior to joining AGP, Cassalia was Senior Director for IT Platforms, Process, and Compliance for TreeHouse Foods. He also worked at ConAgra Foods for 18 years in Information Technology.
