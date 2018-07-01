ACLU of Nebraska
ACLU of Nebraska names award recipients: Rich Juro, Rainbow Rowell, Urban League of Nebraska Young Professionals
The ACLU of Nebraska would like to honor those who received awards at their annual meeting on June 23 in Omaha: Rich Juro, Robert M. Spire Founders Service Award; Rainbow Rowell, Defender of the Bill of Rights Award; and Urban League of Nebraska Young Professionals, Roger Baldwin Civil Libertarians of the Year Award.
For over 50 years in Nebraska, the ACLU has worked in courts, legislatures and communities to protect the constitutional and individual rights of all people. With a nationwide network of offices and millions of members and supporters, we take up the toughest civil liberties fights. Beyond one person, party, or side - we the people dare to create a more perfect union.
