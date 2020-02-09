Adam Sipple Joins ACLU of Nebraska as Legal Director Adam Sipple, a Nebraska attorney with significant experience in civil, criminal, state, federal and appellate litigation, will lead the ACLU of Nebraska's statewide legal program as the team's new legal director. Sipple comes to the ACLU after a distinguished career in private practice at Johnson & Mock, PC, LLO, where he spent the last 20 years successfully litigating in the areas of civil rights and criminal defense. Sipple is a fellow of the Nebraska State Bar Association and a member of the Nebraska Criminal Defense Attorneys Association and National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He has served on the ACLU of Nebraska's lawyer's panel since 2015. He holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and J.D. from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law.
