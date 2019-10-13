Acclaro Valuation Advisors Adds Director Acclaro Valuation Advisors, LLC is pleased to announce that Jason Wietfeld has joined the firm as a Director. Acclaro Valuation Advisors, LLC, is an independent valuation firm specializing in the appraisal of closely held businesses with its headquarters in Omaha and branch offices in Washington, Florida, and Illinois. Mr. Wietfeld will be based out of Greater Chicago. Mr. Wietfeld previously worked for Acclaro from 2007 to 2010. Prior to re-joining the firm, he worked for Houlihan Capital and Duff & Phelps, both in Chicago. He regularly performed valuations for public and privately held companies and other business interests for merger and acquisition, employee stock ownership plan, gift and estate planning, financial accounting, tax reporting, and fairness and solvency opinion purposes. Mr. Wietfeld earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He also holds a Master of Investment Management & Financial Analysis Degree from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
