ACCESSbank
Andrew Schmillen
ACCESSbank is proud to announce the following promotion in its Executive Management Team
Andrew Schmillen has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Schmillen was hired in 2017 as Director of Finance, bringing close to 30 years of experience in bank accounting, finance, asset-liability management, and managerial leadership. In a statement, Patrick Corrigan, president and CEO said, "We are very excited to announce this promotion. Schmillen has been an integral part of our team since he joined ACCESSbank. His vast financial experience will be a tremendous asset to the bank's long-term strategic success."
Schmillen has been awarded the CFA, CPA, and CGMA certification designations and is active in professional organizations in the community. He is a current investment committee member and former board member and Treasurer of the Westside Community School District's Foundation.
ACCESSbank is a full-service community bank providing a complete range of financial products and services to businesses and individuals. Founded by a group of employees and local investors, the bank has based its growth upon the strong partnerships developed with its clients. ACCESSbank has seven convenient locations throughout the Greater Omaha metro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.