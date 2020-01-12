ACCESSbank Welcomes Samantha Mosser as President The expanding leadership team is dedicated to growth, company culture and the larger Omaha business community Samantha Mosser The Board of Directors of ACCESSbank is pleased to announce the appointment of Samantha Mosser as President. Mosser joins CEO Patrick Corrigan and the ACCESSbank executive leadership team in providing exceptional service to clients and seeking continued growth in the Omaha commercial banking market. Mosser brings a wealth of knowledge and prior leadership experience in the Omaha market. She feels this is a tremendous opportunity to contribute to a great team established by Corrigan. "ACCESSbank is a well-known and respected bank," said Mosser. "I have admired their approach to serving their clients and it is an honor to be selected to join this outstanding organization. Pat and the ACCESSbank team have built a very successful organization creating a top ten bank in the Omaha market with great growth opportunities. I'm excited to be a part of the bank's future and I look forward to working closely with Pat, the board, management and team members." ACCESSbank CEO, Corrigan said, "I am delighted to welcome Samantha as our new President. She is a proven leader with a strong track record of driving results, building a quality team, and growing a local bank. Sam impacts our leadership team in a way that enriches our commitment to stakeholders while supporting the bank's vision for growth in the Omaha marketplace. Additionally, her core values and skills align with our mission of creating positive experiences." Mosser has over 20 years of commercial banking experience, the last ten as the Omaha Market President for Union Bank & Trust. She holds a MBA from the University of Nebraska Omaha and Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University. In addition, Mosser is passionate about supporting the community and currently serves on the board of Children's Hospital & Medical Center, is a councilor of the Aksarben Foundation and is a trustee for the Business Ethics Alliance. Mosser previously served on the boards of Community Alliance, the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, Child Saving Institute, and YPO Nebraska. To learn more about ACCESSbank, visit www.accessbank.com. About ACCESSbank ACCESSbank is a locally owned community bank dedicated to making things happen in Omaha. They offer a complete range of financial services and products to businesses and individuals alike. With a focus on and commitment to their clients, culture, shareholders and employees, ACCESSbank is known for exceptional customer service and long-standing relationships. There are currently six convenient Omaha metro locations, with a seventh planned to open in Aksarben Village early 2021.
