ACCESSbank ACCESSbank elected four directors to serve on the boards of the bank and its holding company, 3MV Bancorp, Inc. at its annual Shareholders Meeting on March 31, 2020. Newly elected to the board was Rex T. Fisher, senior vice president of corporate relations at HDR, an employee-owned design firm specializing in engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services. Angela M. Quinn is a partner of Baxter Auto Group, which owns and operates 20 stores in Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado. Justin J. Lovegrove is president of The ARC Group, a commodity brokerage firm representing farmers and ranchers in the Midwest. Both Quinn and Lovegrove were re-elected to the board. Patrick J. Corrigan, along with his re-election to the board, was named president and CEO of the bank's holding company, 3MV Bancorp, Inc. Corrigan also serves as CEO of ACCESSbank after appointing Samantha Mosser as president of the bank earlier this year. "Omaha has a wide variety of talented and experienced business leaders who are willing to give back and support the community by serving as consultants and stewards to other organizations," said Chairman Gary A. Perkins. Corrigan further stated, "We are extremely fortunate to welcome this group of leaders to our board, and look forward to their guidance as we continue to grow the bank to meet the needs of the community." The new directors join current board members Margaret Stessman, founder and CEO of StrategicHealthSolutions, Joseph Lempka, Division Manager of Kiewit Corporation and president of Kiewit Building Group, and Dr. J. Brian Gill, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Nebraska Spine and Pain Center. ACCESSbank is a locally owned community bank committed to making things happen in Omaha. Dedicated to serving their clients, shareholders, employees and the community, ACCESSbank is known for its exceptional customer service and building long-standing relationships. There are currently six convenient locations in the Omaha metro area.
