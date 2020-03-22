Abrahams Kaslow & Cassmann LLP

Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP Samuel R. O'Neill joined the Litigation Team at AKC Law in March 2020. Before joining the firm, he practiced Estate Planning, Litigation, Family Law, and Criminal Law for a firm in York, Nebraska. Sam has focused on litigation since graduating from law school. He has represented clients through trial and has successfully argued in front of the Nebraska Supreme Court. As a litigator at AKC Law, his practice will include commercial, landlord tenant, personal injury, and general civil litigation in addition to medical malpractice and political subdivision defense. In his Estate Planning Practice, Sam prides himself on providing trustworthy and reliable advice to clients and their families. He can present concepts clearly and concisely, whether it is in the realm of estate planning, asset protection, or estate settlement and probate. Sam works to reduce the risk of fiduciary disputes, but when disagreements occur, he has thoughtful strategies to effectively represent individuals, trustees, executors, administrators, guardians, conservators, and beneficiaries in matters related to estates, trusts, conservatorships, guardianships, and other related estate matters. Sam received his B.A. in Political Science and History from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He earned his J.D. from the Nebraska College of Law with a concentration in Litigation and is a graduate of the Dan Jewell Trial Institute. He is a member of the Nebraska Association of Trial Attorneys and a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association.
